Rangers need four points to seal a first league title since 2011

Manager Steven Gerrard says Rangers have the chance to get the Scottish Premiership title "99.9% done" this weekend, but does not care exactly when they are crowned champions.

Rangers will end a 10-year wait for a major trophy if they beat St Mirren on Saturday, and Celtic drop points against Dundee United on Sunday.

Failing that, they could seal the title against Celtic on 21 March.

"The important thing is to get that trophy back," Gerrard said.

"Get 55 [league championships], knock all the 54s off the walls - that's the main thing for me, adding to the wonderful history of this club.

"If it happens on Sunday in April or May, I don't care so long as it happens."

Amid reports external-link that fans are preparing to gather outside Ibrox on Sunday in anticipation of being crowned champions, Gerrard urged supporters to "to continue to try and abide by the rules and respect social distancing".

"The fans are the priority here and we totally understand and we can certainly relate to how they're feeling at the moment," the former Liverpool captain said.

"We know there's a real excitement and rightly so. We want them to really enjoy this time and really revel in the moment.

"The important thing for us is to stay focused and try and get over the line as quick as we can. We've got an opportunity to make this 99.9% done and that's what we want to do."

Gerrard has been named as the Premiership's manager of the month for February, with Rangers still to lose a league game this season.