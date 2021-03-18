Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

FA Cup quarter-finals Dates: 20-21 March Coverage: Chelsea v Sheffield United (13:30 GMT kick-off) plus Leicester City v Manchester United (17:00 kick-off) live on BBC One, iPlayer and BBC Sport website on Sunday, 21 March

After 736 clubs entered, the 2020-21 FA Cup is down to the final eight with all four quarter-finals taking place across Saturday and Sunday.

There are three all-Premier League ties while Championship side Bournemouth, the lowest ranked team left, entertain south coast rivals Southampton.

The last-eight features 12-time winners Manchester United, who have not won a major trophy since 2017, at Leicester City - one of two ties you can watch live on BBC One.

The other pits Sheffield United, bottom of the Premier League, away at eight-time winners Chelsea,

Premier League leaders Manchester City, who are also battling to win the Champions League and Carabao Cup, are away at Everton as they continue their quest for a historic quadruple.

Bournemouth, at this stage for the second time in their 122-year history, and Leicester have never won the FA Cup.

All four ties will be decided on the day, with 30 minutes extra time and penalties to decide the winner if required.

Where will the surprises be and how can you watch?

How to follow on the BBC

Full TV schedule for FA Cup quarter-finals (kick-off times GMT) Saturday, 20 March Bournemouth v Southampton (12:15) - BT Sport 1 Everton v Manchester City (17:30) - BT Sport 1 Sunday, 21 March Chelsea v Sheffield United (13:30) - BBC One, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website Leicester City v Manchester United (17:00) - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport website

Gabby Logan presents the coverage of Chelsea v Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday on BBC One from 13:15.

Gary Lineker is in the chair for Leicester City v Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on BBC One from 16:30.

BBC Radio 5 Live will have live commentary of the ties at Bournemouth and Leicester while the game at Chelsea will be on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

The ties being broadcast on the BBC will also be available to watch or listen via the BBC Sport website, which will also have text commentary of all four ties and goal clips.

Who will make the semi-finals?

Bournemouth v Southampton, Saturday 12:15

This is just Bournemouth's second appearance in the quarter-final, with the Cherries losing to Manchester United at this stage in March 1957.

Southampton, 14th in the Premier League, have reached the semi-final in just one of the past 17 seasons, doing so in 2017-18 before losing to eventual winners Chelsea.

Bournemouth's Sam Surridge (left) has scored in three of his last five FA Cup matches, while Southampton's James Ward-Prowse has netted in each of his team's last two away games

The Saints helped relegate Bournemouth, currently seventh in the Championship, from the Premier League last season.

Goals from Danny Ings and Che Adams earned Southampton a 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium on the penultimate weekend of the campaign.

Everton v Manchester City, Saturday 17:30

Everton are desperate to land a first major trophy since 1995, when Joe Royle's side beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

But they come up against an in-form Manchester City side who are 14 points clear at the top of the table and won at Goodison Park as recently as 17 February.

Ben Godfrey (left) has started all three of Everton's FA Cup games this season, while Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus has been involved in 13 goals in 14 FA Cup appearances

The Toffees, seventh in the Premier League, last reached the semi-final in the 2015-16 campaign.

City are looking to reach the semi-final in three consecutive seasons for the first time since doing so between 1931-32 and 1933-34.

Chelsea v Sheffield United, Sunday 13:30

Chelsea, fourth in the table, are unbeaten in 13 league and cup matches under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blades are facing relegation to the Championship, 14 points from safety and without a manager after Chris Wilder left last week.

Tammy Abraham (left) has scored four times from four shots on target in this season's competition, while Billy Sharp has scored each of Sheffield United's last two FA Cup goals

This is the third meeting between the two sides in four months.

Having beaten United 4-1 at Stamford Bridge in November, Chelsea completed a league double by winning 2-1 at Bramall Lane on 7 February.

Leicester City v Manchester United, Sunday 17:00

Third-placed Leicester and second-placed Manchester United are separated by just one point in the Premier League.

United are the second most successful side in FA Cup history behind 14-time winners Arsenal.

Kelechi Iheanacho is one of eight different scorers for Leicester in this season's FA Cup, while Scott McTominay has scored two of Manchester United's five goals in the competition this season

But it is five years since they last lifted the famous trophy, Jesse Lingard scoring the extra-time winner against Crystal Palace in 2016.

Leicester have not beaten United in the last 13 attempts since scoring four second-half goals in a 5-3 home win in 2014.

When are the semi-finals and final?

The semi-finals will take place on the weekend of 17-18 April, with the final at Wembley on 15 May.

The semi-final draw takes place at half-time of the Leicester-Manchester United tie on Sunday, live on BBC One - around 17:45.

The final could be watched in front of 20,000 fans because it has been earmarked as one of the proposed pilot events to test the return of big crowds to venues this year.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport says it will stage "around a dozen" sporting and cultural events this spring.