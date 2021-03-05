Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It's all to play in the Scottish Premiership with the title potentially being decided this weekend and the relegation and top-six battles heating up.

Saturday's five games include runaway leaders Rangers at home to St Mirren, and Ross County facing fellow strugglers Kilmarnock.

Then on Sunday Celtic will likely need victory at Dundee United to delay the inevitable Rangers title triumph.

Catch up with all the team news and stats for the six weekend fixtures and choose your team's preferred XI.

Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Aberdeen have received better news than expected on Fraser Hornby's thigh tear and the striker could be back in two weeks. Greg Leigh (hamstring), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Ryan Hedges (chest) are long-term absentees.

Defender Aaron Martin returns from a foot injury for Hamilton. Loan striker Bruce Anderson is unavailable against his parent club, Marios Ogkmpoe remains out with a hamstring complaint, and Jamie Hamilton is a doubt with a knock.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We feel there is a race on (for third) and we have to play our part in that and start winning games. We have a rough idea what we need to do to give ourselves a chance and we will work towards that."

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice: "It will be a loss considering we have lost Bruce and Marios. So the striking partnership that looked quite promising, none of the two of them will be available."

Did you know? Hamilton have lost 11 of their last 12 away games against Aberdeen in the top flight, failing to score in nine of these visits.

Motherwell v Livingston (Sat 15:00 GMT)

Motherwell will have an unchanged squad with 11 players still ruled out. Mark O'Hara, Liam Grimshaw (both illness), Bevis Mugabi (shoulder) and Sherwin Seedorf (knee) are sidelined along with recent signings Eddie Nolan, Sam Foley and Harry Smith, plus long-term knee injury victims Trevor Carson, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly and Scott Fox.

Livingston picked up a couple of injuries against Rangers in midweek with strikers Gavin Reilly and Scott Robinson both going off early. Efe Ambrose was on the bench after being troubled by a knee knock while Jackson Longridge is looking to return from his knee injury.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "We have Declan Gallagher and several others who have not been in the team and are fighting to be in the team. Declan is a seasoned professional and a quality one and we need him, it's good to have him back."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "Three games in seven days is extremely tough. And especially because we have picked up a couple of injuries now as well."

Did you know? Livingston have won five top-flight games on the road under David Martindale (P8 W5 D2 L1), one more than they did under previous manager Gary Holt (P41 W4 D16 L21).

Rangers v St Mirren (Sat 15:00 GMT)

Leon Balogun is available again to deputise for injured skipper James Tavernier (knee) following the quad injury which kept him out of Wednesday's win over Livingston.

Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack (both calf) will rejoin Steven Gerrard's squad next week while long-term knee casualty Nikola Katic is not due back until next season.

St Mirren strikers Eamonn Brophy (fractured foot) and Kristian Dennis (Achilles) are the only players ruled out of the trip to Ibrox.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "For me it's about becoming champions as quick as we can in any way we can do that. The important thing is to just keeping winning and it will happen when it happens."

St Mirren midfielder Kyle McAllister: "Rangers will obviously be looking to keep their unbeaten league run so they will probably be on flames, just like they have been in Europe. They have kind of been unstoppable, but we aren't scared of them."

Did you know? Rangers' Alfredo Morelos has scored five goals in his five Scottish Premiership starts against St Mirren, including three in two meetings this season.

Ross County v Kilmarnock (Sat 15:00 GMT)

Ross County captain Iain Vigurs returns from a two-match ban, while defender Callum Morris remains out with a hamstring problem and Mohamed Maouche is missing for personal reasons. Full-backs Tom Grivosti (hamstring) and Connor Randall (back) are out for the rest of the campaign.

Clevid Dikamona is Kilmarnock's only absentee for the trip to Dingwall as the defender works his way back from a hamstring problem.

Ross County manager John Hughes: "Kilmarnock are in a false position. I am quite sure Tommy will get them galvanised and we know we will be in for a really tough match."

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright: "I would imagine John is approaching it in the same manner we are, going out to win the game. They have had bad runs, that's why they are at the wrong end of the table like us."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have lost nine of their last 10 away league games (W1), including each of their last five without scoring a single goal. Killie last suffered six consecutive top-flight league defeats on the road in April 2010 under Jimmy Calderwood.

St Johnstone v Hibernian (Sat, 15:00)

St Johnstone's Hampden hero Shaun Rooney is a doubt after suffering a kick to his knee during Wednesday's draw at Hamilton. Murray Davidson, Chris Kane and Ali McCann are among a group of five players also having knocks assessed.

Hibs have left-back Josh Doig back from injury while Kyle Magennis is back in training following illness but is not ready to feature. Sean Mackie (thigh) remains on the sidelines.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "As much as we want to get into the top six, it's also about making sure we stay safe. I'm glad we have points on the board just now but for me looking downwards I'd like a couple more wins to make sure we stay safe."

Hibs midfielder Chris Cadden: "Scotland has always been an ambition of mine. To be able to do it twice has been amazing and hopefully I can add more caps."

Did you know? Only league leaders Rangers (12) have won more away games in this season's Scottish Premiership than Hibernian (9).

Dundee United v Celtic (Sun, 12:00 GMT)

Dundee United welcome Peter Pawlett back from a two-match ban, while Chris Mochrie returns after a hip strain.

Winger James Forrest has returned to training at Celtic following a recent setback in his recovery from ankle surgery. Left-back Greg Taylor remains out with a thigh problem and will be absent, along with Christopher Jullien.

Dundee United head coach Micky Mellon: "If Rangers beat St Mirren that give us the opportunity, the door comes open then [for top six], so that is how we will be thinking about it."

Celtic interim manager John Kennedy: "Obviously it [delaying Rangers' title win] might be in the back of some people's heads who have been here a long time, and if that is extra motivation then great, use it for that. But ultimately it won't be a motivating factor."

Did you know? Dundee United have lost each of their last seven league meetings with Celtic since a 2-1 home win in December 2014 under Jackie McNamara.

