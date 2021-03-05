Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid15:15Real MadridReal Madrid
Venue: Wanda Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid

'The best manager in the world?' Why Simeone and Atletico are the perfect fit
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid
Date: 7 March Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier is set to make a return from a 10-week ban in the highly anticipated Madrid derby.

The England right-back was suspended in December and fined £70,000 after a Football Association panel found he broke betting rules.

He is available for Sunday's game as leaders Atletico look to pull eight points clear of neighbours Real Madrid.

"We want to show why we're top of the league," Atletico striker Luis Suarez told La Liga TV.

Top of the La Liga table

A first league title for seven years?

Atletico can take a huge step towards securing a first La Liga title since 2014 by beating third-placed Real.

However, Diego Simeone's side have not beaten Real in the league for five years and have won just two of their last six matches in all competitions.

The did return to winning ways last Sunday with a 2-0 win away to Villarreal.

Atletico have struggled to find a replacement for Trippier's creativity during his absence.

He has made 39 appearances in Spain's top flight since joining from Tottenham for £20m in July 2019.

Meanwhile, Suarez has also made a significant impact since leaving Barcelona last September.

The former Liverpool forward, 34, has netted 16 of his side's 47 league goals, twice as many as Atletico's second leading scorer Marcos Llorente.

Will Benzema be fit?

Real Madrid finished with 17 more points than Atletico on their way to winning La Liga last season.

But Zinedine Zidane's side have struggled for consistency in 2020-21, losing four times - one more than the whole of last season.

They arrive at the derby unbeaten in six games although it required an 89th minute equaliser by Vinicius Junior to rescue a point against Real Sociedad on Monday.

Real have an attacking problem to solve, unless Karim Benzema can spring a surprise by recovering from injury in time to feature.

"Karim can be with us and the idea is that he will be but he hasn't trained yet," Zidane said on Monday.

Simeone's poor La Liga record against Zinedine - the pre-match stats

  • Diego Simeone has won only 12.5% ​​of his games as Atletico Madrid boss against Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane in La Liga.
  • Simeone could become the Atletico with the most wins in all competitions after drawing level with Luis Aragones (both 308). The Argentine has needed 512 games to reach that figure compared to 612 for Aragones.
  • Atletico have failed to win any of their last nine La Liga games against Real.
  • Real have not lost any of their three games at Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga, and remain the only team to have played in the new venue without losing in the competition.
  • Atletico have failed to score in their last three games against Real Madrid in La Liga (335 minutes), since Antoine Griezmann's goal in February 2019.
  • Real Madrid have won their last three away La Liga games.

Sunday 7th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid24184247163158
2Barcelona25165455223353
3Real Madrid25165443202353
4Sevilla24153634181648
5Real Sociedad25119542212142
6Real Betis25123103338-539
7Villarreal2581343327637
8Granada2596103142-1133
9Levante2571173534132
10Ath Bilbao2486103428630
11Celta Vigo257993037-730
12Osasuna2577112333-1028
13Getafe2576122030-1027
14Valencia2569103035-527
15Cádiz2567122141-2025
16Eibar25410112028-822
17Real Valladolid25410112336-1322
18Alavés2557132039-1922
19Elche2449112136-1521
20Huesca25311112236-1420
