Match ends, Juventus 3, Lazio 1.
Alvaro Morata scored twice as Juventus fought back to beat Lazio and edge closer to Serie A leaders Inter Milan.
With Cristiano Ronaldo starting on the bench, Joaquin Correa had given the visitors an early lead.
However, Adrien Rabiot's superb effort levelled and Morata then scored his first of the night with a composed finish.
The Spaniard rounded off the scoring with a penalty after Aaron Ramsey was fouled by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Andrea Pirlo's side sit third in the Italian top flight, a point behind second-placed AC Milan and seven adrift of Inter.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Szczesny
- 16Ju CuadradoSubstituted forArthurat 70'minutes
- 28Demiral
- 12Lobo Silva
- 33Bernardeschi
- 13Danilo
- 25Rabiot
- 44KulusevskiSubstituted forDi Pardoat 90+2'minutes
- 8RamseySubstituted forMcKennieat 70'minutes
- 22ChiesaSubstituted forBonucciat 82'minutes
- 9MorataSubstituted forCristiano Ronaldoat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Arthur
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 14McKennie
- 19Bonucci
- 31Pinsoglio
- 36Di Pardo
- 37Dragusin
- 41Fagioli
- 51Peeters
- 58Aké
- 59De Marino
- 77Buffon
Lazio
Formation 3-5-2
- 25Reina
- 77MarusicSubstituted forPereiraat 82'minutes
- 14Hoedt
- 33AcerbiBooked at 80mins
- 19LulicSubstituted forGabarrón Gilat 55'minutes
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 6LeivaSubstituted forEscalanteat 55'minutes
- 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forCaicedoat 82'minutes
- 96Fares
- 11Correa
- 17ImmobileSubstituted forMuriqiat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Strakosha
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 7Pereira
- 16Parolo
- 18Escalante
- 20Caicedo
- 32Cataldi
- 37Musacchio
- 45Shehu
- 81Pereira
- 92Akpa Akpro
- 94Muriqi
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Lazio 1.
Post update
Alessandro Di Pardo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mohamed Fares (Lazio).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Alessandro Di Pardo replaces Dejan Kulusevski.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Wesley Hoedt.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohamed Fares (Lazio) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joaquín Correa following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Merih Demiral.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Danilo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joaquín Correa (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Post update
Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Gonzalo Escalante (Lazio).
Post update
Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).
Post update
Patric (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joaquín Correa (Lazio).
Post update
Foul by Merih Demiral (Juventus).
Post update
Vedat Muriqi (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.