Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus3LazioLazio1

Juventus 3-1 Lazio: Alvaro Morata scores twice as the hosts come from behind

Alvaro Morata
Alvaro Morata has been involved in 15 goals in this Serie A season (seven goals, eight assists)

Alvaro Morata scored twice as Juventus fought back to beat Lazio and edge closer to Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

With Cristiano Ronaldo starting on the bench, Joaquin Correa had given the visitors an early lead.

However, Adrien Rabiot's superb effort levelled and Morata then scored his first of the night with a composed finish.

The Spaniard rounded off the scoring with a penalty after Aaron Ramsey was fouled by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Andrea Pirlo's side sit third in the Italian top flight, a point behind second-placed AC Milan and seven adrift of Inter.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Szczesny
  • 16Ju CuadradoSubstituted forArthurat 70'minutes
  • 28Demiral
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 13Danilo
  • 25Rabiot
  • 44KulusevskiSubstituted forDi Pardoat 90+2'minutes
  • 8RamseySubstituted forMcKennieat 70'minutes
  • 22ChiesaSubstituted forBonucciat 82'minutes
  • 9MorataSubstituted forCristiano Ronaldoat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Arthur
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 14McKennie
  • 19Bonucci
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 36Di Pardo
  • 37Dragusin
  • 41Fagioli
  • 51Peeters
  • 58Aké
  • 59De Marino
  • 77Buffon

Lazio

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Reina
  • 77MarusicSubstituted forPereiraat 82'minutes
  • 14Hoedt
  • 33AcerbiBooked at 80mins
  • 19LulicSubstituted forGabarrón Gilat 55'minutes
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 6LeivaSubstituted forEscalanteat 55'minutes
  • 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forCaicedoat 82'minutes
  • 96Fares
  • 11Correa
  • 17ImmobileSubstituted forMuriqiat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Strakosha
  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 7Pereira
  • 16Parolo
  • 18Escalante
  • 20Caicedo
  • 32Cataldi
  • 37Musacchio
  • 45Shehu
  • 81Pereira
  • 92Akpa Akpro
  • 94Muriqi
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home7
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 3, Lazio 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Lazio 1.

  3. Post update

    Alessandro Di Pardo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Fares (Lazio).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Alessandro Di Pardo replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Wesley Hoedt.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Fares (Lazio) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joaquín Correa following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Merih Demiral.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Danilo.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joaquín Correa (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

  13. Post update

    Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Gonzalo Escalante (Lazio).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).

  16. Post update

    Patric (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Joaquín Correa (Lazio).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Merih Demiral (Juventus).

  20. Post update

    Vedat Muriqi (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

