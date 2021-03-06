Last updated on .From the section European Football

Alvaro Morata has been involved in 15 goals in this Serie A season (seven goals, eight assists)

Alvaro Morata scored twice as Juventus fought back to beat Lazio and edge closer to Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

With Cristiano Ronaldo starting on the bench, Joaquin Correa had given the visitors an early lead.

However, Adrien Rabiot's superb effort levelled and Morata then scored his first of the night with a composed finish.

The Spaniard rounded off the scoring with a penalty after Aaron Ramsey was fouled by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Andrea Pirlo's side sit third in the Italian top flight, a point behind second-placed AC Milan and seven adrift of Inter.