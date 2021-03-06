Match ends, Osasuna 0, Barcelona 2.
Eighteen-year-old Ilaix Moriba scored his first goal for Barcelona to help them overcome Osasuna and move back to within two points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.
Lionel Messi set Jordi Alba up for the opener, while Barca's Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved well from Kike Barja and Ruben Garcia before the break.
Moriba ensured victory with an excellent finish from outside the area.
Barcelona's crucial presidential election takes place on Sunday.
Barca, a club grappling with financial problems while also attempting to keep six-time Ballon d'Or award winner Messi, will elect a new president on Sunday from three candidates - Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa.
Victory was Barcelona's second since the club's Nou Camp offices were raided on Monday and former president Josep Maria Bartomeu was arrested in a probe related to allegations of improper management and business corruption.
Osasuna, a side 11 places adrift of Barca, were first to threaten, with Ter Stegen at full stretch to push Barja's effort wide.
A brilliantly threaded pass from Messi and fierce finish from Alba into the roof of the net put Barca ahead, but it was Ter Stegen who ensured they maintained that lead after foiling Garcia.
Osasuna worked hard to limit Barca after the break, but they failed to find an equaliser before substitute Moriba opened his Barca account with a fine curled finish.
La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, who were 10 points clear of Barca at the end of January, host third-placed city rivals Real Madrid on Sunday.
Line-ups
Osasuna
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Herrera
- 2Vidal Miralles
- 23Hernández
- 5García
- 39Sánchez
- 10TorresSubstituted forGallego Puigsechat 84'minutes
- 24TorróSubstituted forSanjurjoat 84'minutes
- 27Moncayola
- 14GarcíaSubstituted forLópezat 70'minutes
- 16CalleriSubstituted forBudimirat 71'minutes
- 11Barja AlfonsoSubstituted forRodríguez Menéndezat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Álvaro Armado
- 4García
- 6Sanjurjo
- 7Rodríguez Menéndez
- 8Brasanac
- 15Ramalho
- 17Budimir
- 19Gallego Puigsech
- 20López
- 25Pérez
- 28Martínez
- 36Martínez
Barcelona
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1ter Stegen
- 28Mingueza
- 15Lenglet
- 23UmtitiBooked at 26minsSubstituted forDembéléat 45'minutes
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forKourouma Kouroumaat 67'minutes
- 2Dest
- 21de Jong
- 16GonzálezSubstituted forPuigat 87'minutes
- 18AlbaSubstituted forFirpoat 87'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 10Messi
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Pjanic
- 9Braithwaite
- 11Dembélé
- 12Puig
- 13Murara Neto
- 17Machado Trincão
- 19Fernandes Siqueira
- 24Firpo
- 26Peña
- 27Kourouma Kourouma
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Osasuna 0, Barcelona 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. David García (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jony with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adrián López (Osasuna) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Enric Gallego.
Booking
Junior Firpo (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Junior Firpo (Barcelona).
Post update
Ante Budimir (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Junior Firpo replaces Jordi Alba because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Riqui Puig replaces Pedri.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ante Budimir (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manu Sánchez with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Osasuna. Oier Sanjurjo replaces Lucas Torró.
Substitution
Substitution, Osasuna. Enric Gallego replaces Roberto Torres.
Goal!
Goal! Osasuna 0, Barcelona 2. Ilaix Moriba (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Post update
Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jon Moncayola (Osasuna).
Post update
Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona).
Post update
Roberto Torres (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Our lives online: What happens when being a troll becomes the new normal?
- The iconic Daft Punk: Another chance to hear their legendary Essential Mix