Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund

Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box.
Match report to follow.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 4Süle
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 18Goretzka
- 10Sané
- 25Müller
- 29Coman
- 9LewandowskiBooked at 28mins
Substitutes
- 7Gnabry
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 20Sarr
- 21Hernández
- 22Roca
- 28Oliveira Dantas
- 39Hoffmann
- 42Musiala
B Dortmund
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 35Hitz
- 23Can
- 15Hummels
- 5Zagadou
- 24MeunierBooked at 29mins
- 8Dahoud
- 6Delaney
- 14Schulz
- 11Reus
- 10T Hazard
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 1Bürki
- 2Morey
- 18Moukoko
- 19Brandt
- 20Carvalho
- 22Bellingham
- 26Piszczek
- 27Tigges
- 30Passlack
- Referee:
- Marco Fritz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nico Schulz with a cross.
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Bayern München 2, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Post update
Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nico Schulz.
Post update
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Borussia Dortmund 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty FC Bayern München.
Post update
Penalty FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Nico Schulz tries a through ball, but Thorgan Hazard is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Post update
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.