German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich2B DortmundBorussia Dortmund2

Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund

Match report to follow.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 4Süle
  • 17Boateng
  • 27Alaba
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 18Goretzka
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 29Coman
  • 9LewandowskiBooked at 28mins

Substitutes

  • 7Gnabry
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 20Sarr
  • 21Hernández
  • 22Roca
  • 28Oliveira Dantas
  • 39Hoffmann
  • 42Musiala

B Dortmund

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 35Hitz
  • 23Can
  • 15Hummels
  • 5Zagadou
  • 24MeunierBooked at 29mins
  • 8Dahoud
  • 6Delaney
  • 14Schulz
  • 11Reus
  • 10T Hazard
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 1Bürki
  • 2Morey
  • 18Moukoko
  • 19Brandt
  • 20Carvalho
  • 22Bellingham
  • 26Piszczek
  • 27Tigges
  • 30Passlack
Referee:
Marco Fritz

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home16
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).

  3. Post update

    Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nico Schulz with a cross.

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins FC Bayern München 2, Borussia Dortmund 2.

  9. Half Time

    First Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, Borussia Dortmund 2.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).

  11. Post update

    Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nico Schulz.

  14. Post update

    Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Borussia Dortmund 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty FC Bayern München.

  16. Post update

    Penalty FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman draws a foul in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) after a foul in the penalty area.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Nico Schulz tries a through ball, but Thorgan Hazard is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

  20. Post update

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Top Stories