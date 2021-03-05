Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Salford City are seventh in League Two

Salford City have accepted a £1500 fine from the Football Association.

The League Two side admitted a charge of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the 97th minute of their 2-1 defeat by Morecambe last month.

The incident occurred after the Ammies, who had conceded twice in injury-time, thought they had scored an equaliser only for the referee to rule it out for a foul in the build-up.

