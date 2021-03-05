Odsonne Edouard's improved form brought him the Premiership player of the month award for February

Celtic will "address" Odsonne Edouard's future at the end of the season, says interim manager John Kennedy, as he confirmed interest in the French striker amid links with Leicester City.

Edouard, who cost a club record £9m from Paris St-Germain in 2018, enters the final year of his deal this summer.

Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers' Leicester are reportedly confident external-link of agreeing a fee for the 23-year-old.

"When you have talented players, there's always interest," said Kennedy.

"So I've no doubt there will be interest in Odsonne, as there was last season and all the time he's been here, but ultimately the club will do the right thing for themselves.

"We want to keep him for as long as we can because of the talent he's got. But there ultimately comes a point, whether contractually or the player's motivation, when you have to sit down and address that and that will be done in the summer."

After struggling for form in the opening months Edouard has nine goals in his last nine appearances, taking his season's tally to 21.

Having been named Premiership player of the month for February, there is "still more to come" from the France Under-21 international according to Kennedy.

"It's just that consistency and level of performance because in my opinion he's the best striker in the country," Kennedy added. "For him it's about showing everyone the level he can get to.

"I've seen players in the past who've been here and shown they can kick on and do well. For him now it's having that real killer instinct and continually showing his level and if he does that then goodness knows where it will take him."

Celtic face Dundee United at Tannadice on Sunday knowing anything other than victory will secure the title for Rangers, provided the Ibrox men have beaten St Mirren on Saturday.

"It won't be a motivating factor," said Kennedy. "We can't worry about what's going on elsewhere, we have to think about ourselves.

"Ultimately Rangers are in a very strong position. We've got to park that, think about ourselves in terms of facing up to the season going forward, improving performances, being more consistent."