Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been offered a one-match ban after being sent off in Wednesday's Scottish Premiership win at Livingston.

Gerrard was shown two yellow cards at half-time after remonstrating with referee John Beaton, who had booked Alfredo Morelos for diving earlier in the match.

Rangers have appealed that decision, but Gerrard has now been charged with misconduct.

He has until Wednesday to respond.

If the Rangers manager accepts the charge on Friday, he will miss Saturday's match with St Mirren.

"What I can't stand for at this level is three people making the same mistake," Gerrard said of the Morelos incident," which he felt was a penalty.

"They all had clear views of it. I could see it and I'm the furthest away.

"They all got it wrong together - I can't have that. I asked for an explanation and [Beaton] refused to speak to me. You are talking about officials at a top level of the game."

A hearing date has been set for 25 March.