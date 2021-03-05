Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jamal Musiala scored his first Champions League goal against Lazio last month

Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Last week, Musiala, 18, chose to represent Germany over England or Nigeria at international level.

He was in Chelsea's academy prior to joining Bayern in 2019.

Musiala, who has signed a contract until 2026, has scored four goals in 27 appearances and last month became the club's youngest goalscorer in the Champions League.

Germany boss Joachim Low has said Musiala will be called up for their internationals later in March.