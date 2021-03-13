Luton Town v Swansea City

LutonLuton Town12:15SwanseaSwansea City
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 3-5-2
- 12Sluga
- 26Bree
- 6Pearson
- 3Potts
- 18Clark
- 17Mpanzu
- 4Tunnicliffe
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 24Naismith
- 7Cornick
- 29Adebayo
Substitutes
- 1Shea
- 2Cranie
- 8Berry
- 16Rea
- 19Collins
- 25LuaLua
- 27Nombe
- 28Morrell
- 39Ince
Swansea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Woodman
- 26Naughton
- 2Bennett
- 22Latibeaudiere
- 23Roberts
- 21Dhanda
- 8Grimes
- 3Manning
- 7Smith
- 14Hourihane
- 10A Ayew
Substitutes
- 6Fulton
- 9Lowe
- 15Routledge
- 17Whittaker
- 18Hamer
- 24Bidwell
- 34Freeman
- 36Cooper
- 44Cabango
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
Match report to follow.