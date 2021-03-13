Championship
LutonLuton Town12:15SwanseaSwansea City
Venue: Kenilworth Road, England

Luton Town v Swansea City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Sluga
  • 26Bree
  • 6Pearson
  • 3Potts
  • 18Clark
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 4Tunnicliffe
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 24Naismith
  • 7Cornick
  • 29Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 2Cranie
  • 8Berry
  • 16Rea
  • 19Collins
  • 25LuaLua
  • 27Nombe
  • 28Morrell
  • 39Ince

Swansea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Woodman
  • 26Naughton
  • 2Bennett
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 23Roberts
  • 21Dhanda
  • 8Grimes
  • 3Manning
  • 7Smith
  • 14Hourihane
  • 10A Ayew

Substitutes

  • 6Fulton
  • 9Lowe
  • 15Routledge
  • 17Whittaker
  • 18Hamer
  • 24Bidwell
  • 34Freeman
  • 36Cooper
  • 44Cabango
Referee:
Darren Bond

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th March 2021

  • BirminghamBirmingham City15:00Bristol CityBristol City
  • BournemouthAFC Bournemouth15:00BarnsleyBarnsley
  • CardiffCardiff City15:00WatfordWatford
  • DerbyDerby County15:00MillwallMillwall
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00StokeStoke City
  • Nottm ForestNottingham Forest15:00ReadingReading
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
  • RotherhamRotherham UnitedPCoventryCoventry CityP
    Match postponed - Other
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00PrestonPreston North End

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich35237551252676
2Brentford35199762362666
3Watford35199746242266
4Swansea34199644251966
5Reading351861149371260
6Barnsley35177114237558
7Bournemouth351511950341656
8Cardiff351591153351854
9Middlesbrough35148134138350
10Stoke351212114139248
11Millwall35101693433146
12QPR341210123539-446
13Bristol City35143183648-1245
14Blackburn36128164941844
15Preston35135173945-644
16Luton34128142840-1244
17Nottm Forest351010152834-640
18Derby35109162538-1339
19Huddersfield35108173951-1238
20Coventry35911153246-1438
21Birmingham35811162643-1735
22Rotherham3295183543-832
23Sheff Wed3497182443-1928
24Wycombe3558222358-3523
View full Championship table

