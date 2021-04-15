Championship
RotherhamRotherham United19:00CoventryCoventry City
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Coventry City

Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich41279565283790
2Watford412410759273282
3Swansea412291050311975
4Brentford402013771403173
5Bournemouth4120111066402671
6Barnsley412181254441071
7Reading411991356451166
8Cardiff4116111457451259
9Millwall411416114140158
10Middlesbrough41169164845357
11QPR411511154850-256
12Stoke411413144546-155
13Luton40158173546-1153
14Bristol City41155214055-1550
15Nottm Forest411213163439-549
16Preston41146214155-1448
17Blackburn411211185247547
18Birmingham411112183150-1945
19Huddersfield411111194362-1944
20Derby411110203046-1643
21Coventry401012183656-2042
22Rotherham38116214152-1139
23Sheff Wed41118223454-2035
24Wycombe4189243064-3433
View full Championship table

