Championship
WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00PrestonPreston North End
Venue: Adams Park

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End

Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich35237551252676
2Swansea35209645252069
3Brentford35199762362666
4Watford35199746242266
5Reading351861149371260
6Barnsley35177114237558
7Bournemouth351511950341656
8Cardiff351591153351854
9Middlesbrough35148134138350
10Stoke351212114139248
11Millwall35101693433146
12QPR341210123539-446
13Bristol City35143183648-1245
14Blackburn36128164941844
15Preston35135173945-644
16Luton35128152841-1344
17Nottm Forest351010152834-640
18Derby35109162538-1339
19Huddersfield35108173951-1238
20Coventry35911153246-1438
21Birmingham35811162643-1735
22Rotherham3295183543-832
23Sheff Wed3497182443-1928
24Wycombe3558222358-3523
View full Championship table

