League One
SwindonSwindon Town1GillinghamGillingham0

Swindon Town v Gillingham

Line-ups

Swindon

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Trueman
  • 2Caddis
  • 4Conroy
  • 33Broadbent
  • 26Thompson
  • 42Grant
  • 19Lyden
  • 11Garrick
  • 10Twine
  • 20Grant
  • 8Pitman

Substitutes

  • 9Smith
  • 14Iandolo
  • 16Odimayo
  • 18Payne
  • 21Curran
  • 22Missilou
  • 29Matthews

Gillingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bonham
  • 2Jackson
  • 25Cundy
  • 5Tucker
  • 3Ogilvie
  • 8Dempsey
  • 4O'Keefe
  • 10Graham
  • 11Lee
  • 21O'Connor
  • 19Oliver

Substitutes

  • 7Willock
  • 12Bastien
  • 14McKenzie
  • 15Akinde
  • 16MacDonald
  • 17Johnson
  • 23Woods
Referee:
James Bell

Match Stats

Home TeamSwindonAway TeamGillingham
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Swindon Town 1, Gillingham 0. Brett Pitman (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Lyden.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Grant (Swindon Town).

  3. Post update

    Olly Lee (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Tom Broadbent (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Paul Caddis.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Thomas O'Connor.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Garrick (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Twine.

  9. Post update

    Jordan Lyden (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham).

  11. Post update

    Tom Broadbent (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Paul Caddis (Swindon Town).

  14. Post update

    Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Jordan Garrick (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Graham with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Paul Caddis.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Garrick (Swindon Town).

  20. Post update

    Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull352051059293065
2Peterborough33195953312262
3Lincoln City33187852322061
4Sunderland331612551262560
5Doncaster311741051391255
6Portsmouth331571149361352
7Ipswich32156113733451
8Charlton34149114845351
9Oxford Utd32148104637950
10Accrington32148104438650
11Blackpool30146103628848
12Crewe34139124343048
13Gillingham35145164547-247
14Fleetwood341210123930946
15Plymouth34129134455-1145
16MK Dons34119144748-142
17Shrewsbury311011103536-141
18Burton32107154056-1637
19Swindon35104214162-2134
20Bristol Rovers3396183453-1933
21Wigan3496193760-2333
22Northampton3488183152-2132
23Wimbledon3279163256-2430
24Rochdale34610184163-2228
View full League One table

