Swindon Town v Gillingham

Goal! Swindon Town 1, Gillingham 0. Brett Pitman (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Lyden.
Line-ups
Swindon
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Trueman
- 2Caddis
- 4Conroy
- 33Broadbent
- 26Thompson
- 42Grant
- 19Lyden
- 11Garrick
- 10Twine
- 20Grant
- 8Pitman
Substitutes
- 9Smith
- 14Iandolo
- 16Odimayo
- 18Payne
- 21Curran
- 22Missilou
- 29Matthews
Gillingham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bonham
- 2Jackson
- 25Cundy
- 5Tucker
- 3Ogilvie
- 8Dempsey
- 4O'Keefe
- 10Graham
- 11Lee
- 21O'Connor
- 19Oliver
Substitutes
- 7Willock
- 12Bastien
- 14McKenzie
- 15Akinde
- 16MacDonald
- 17Johnson
- 23Woods
- Referee:
- James Bell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Goal!
Foul by Anthony Grant (Swindon Town).
Olly Lee (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Tom Broadbent (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham).
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Paul Caddis.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Thomas O'Connor.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Garrick (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Twine.
Jordan Lyden (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham).
Tom Broadbent (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham).
Foul by Paul Caddis (Swindon Town).
Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jordan Garrick (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham).
Attempt blocked. Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Graham with a cross.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Paul Caddis.
Foul by Jordan Garrick (Swindon Town).
Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
