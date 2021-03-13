Leyton Orient v Scunthorpe United

Sam Ling (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Vigouroux
- 2Ling
- 23Turley
- 5Happe
- 16Brophy
- 8Clay
- 4Cissé
- 9Wilkinson
- 15Kemp
- 28Freeman
- 35Abrahams
Substitutes
- 1Sargeant
- 3Widdowson
- 11Dayton
- 18Akinola
- 24Sweeney
- 26Kyprianou
- 39Johnson
Scunthorpe
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 33Howard
- 25Rowe
- 2Clarke
- 4Bedeau
- 12Brown
- 8Gilliead
- 23Karacan
- 18Hallam
- 22Beestin
- 10van Veen
- 9Loft
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 11Eisa
- 14Green
- 15Hippolyte
- 20Spence
- 32Howe
- 38O'Malley
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United).
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 0, Scunthorpe United 1. Ryan Loft (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin van Veen.
Post update
Offside, Leyton Orient. Sam Ling tries a through ball, but Tristan Abrahams is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Scunthorpe United. Jai Rowe tries a through ball, but Ryan Loft is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.