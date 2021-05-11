Stockport County v Dagenham & Redbridge

StockportStockport County19:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Line-ups
Stockport
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hinchliffe
- 3Jennings
- 4Hogan
- 18Croasdale
- 8Rooney
- 5Palmer
- 17Southam-Hales
- 30Cardwell
- 31Newby
- 32Rydel
- 34Madden
Substitutes
- 2Minihan
- 9Bennett
- 16Keane
- 19Reid
- 26Fitzsimons
Dag & Red
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Justham
- 20Wright
- 2Reynolds
- 26Jones
- 15Eleftheriou
- 3Johnson
- 23Khan
- 12Robinson
- 22da Silva Vilhete
- 10Balanta
- 9McCallum
Substitutes
- 13Strizovic
- 14Saunders
- 17McQueen
- 19Smith
- 25Wilson
- Referee:
- Martin Woods
Match report to follow.