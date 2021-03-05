Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are closing in on a pre-contract agreement to sign 19-year-old Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph, who previously linked with the Glasgow club and city rivals Rangers in January. (Daily Mail, via The Scotsman) external-link

Celtic caretaker manager John Kennedy says Odsonne Edouard will not be sold on the cheap this summer and, if he leaves, will be valued at more than the £15m quoted in the media in linking the striker to Leicester City. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Steven Davis, the 36-year-old Northern Ireland midfielder who is out of contract with Rangers this summer, plans to play on next season. (The Herald) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is keen to re-sign strikers Guy Melamed and Chris Kane as a result of their recent form. (The Courier) external-link

Manager Callum Davidson says Shaun Rooney's Scottish League Cup final winner will not earn the wing-back any special treatment when it comes to St Johnstone issuing new contracts this summer. (FourFourTwo) external-link

Cameron Harper says the lure of a return to his native United States was too much to reject after the 19-year-old forward signed a three-year deal with MLS club New York Red Bulls after just one senior appearance for Celtic. (The National) external-link

Preston North End are preparing to release Josh Ginnelly this summer with Hearts still interested in signing the winger who is recovering from surgery following an injury picked up on loan to the Scottish Championship club. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Former Sheffield United and Birmingham City midfielder Curtis Woodhouse is interested in becoming Ayr United manager. (Daily Record, print edition)

Scottish League One promotion hopefuls Falkirk and Partick Thistle appear to be in a head-to-head battle to sign Dundee centre-half Jordan Forster this summer. (The Courier) external-link

Inverness Caledonian Thistle forward James Keatings has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Scottish Championship rivals Raith Rovers at the end of the season. (Press & Journal) external-link

Raith Rovers have escaped any punishment from the SPFL over a Covid-19 outbreak at the Scottish Championship club. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell says there was no reason for the governing body to investigate Celtic's January trip to Dubai as it was sanctioned by the government but says a probe is ongoing into the five Rangers players who attended a party in lockdown. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the Ibrox club have spoken to Scottish FA head of referee operations Crawford Allan to express concerns that referee John Beaton had not apologised for booking Alfredo Morelos against Livingston, a decision overturned on appeal. (The National) external-link

Former Scotland defender Jackie McNamara says he wasn't religious until he saw a light during his near-death experience when he had an operation for a brain haemorrhage. (Daily Mail, print edition)