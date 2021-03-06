Roma fear they will be gazumped in their pursuit of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard as they want to pay the £20m asking price in instalments and that could open the door to Serie A rivals AC Milan, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Leicester City, who have also registered an interest. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Celtic caretaker manager John Kennedy is refusing to rule out a return for Jack Hendry, despite Oostende announcing their intention to take up an option to buy the on-loan centre-half this summer. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Winger Moi Elyounoussi says he is leaving thoughts about his long-term future until the end of the season, when his loan to Celtic ends and with a return to the Southampton first-team unlikely. (Herald On Sunday) external-link

Caretaker John Kennedy has revealed he has had talks with major shareholder Dermot Desmond and chief executive Peter Lawwell but has put his own Celtic future on the backburner until the end of the season. (Herald On Sunday) external-link

Rangers could look to prevent striker Alfredo Morelos from representing Colombia this month over Covid-19 fears. (Herald On Sunday) external-link

Scotland's national clinical director, Jason Leitch, has warned that Saturday's congregation of Rangers fans outside Ibrox could negatively impact Scotland's efforts to host games at this summer's delayed Euro 2020 finals. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Manager Steven Gerrard says the whole Rangers squad will be glued to the television today ready to celebrate winning the Scottish league title should Celtic drop any points away to Dundee United. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Celtic caretaker John Kennedy insists that his side are blanking out the possibility of Rangers winning the league at Celtic Park in the Old Firm derby on 21 March and says his team are focused solely on beating Dundee United this afternoon. (The National) external-link

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has already declared his side as champions after they moved to within a point of the Scottish title by beating St Mirren on Saturday. (The National) external-link

Slavia Prague midfielder Jakub Hromada says his side were disappointed to draw Rangers in the Europa League last-16 as they wanted a more glamorous opponent. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)