Last updated on .From the section Irish

Albert Watson's own goal opened the scoring in Ballymena

Larne's Irish Premiership title challenge suffered a blow after a 1-1 draw with Ballymena United at the Showgrounds.

Albert Watson's own goal broke the deadlock after the Larne defender turned Jude Winchester's cross into his own net.

Substitute Ronan Hale equalised for Tiernan Lynch's side in the second half with a well-taken finish.

The Inver Park side are now eight points behind leaders Linfield.

On-loan Celtic midfielder Ben Wylie scuffed a close-range effort in the early stages for Ballymena before Andy McGrory got a crucial touch on Johnny McMurray's goalbound effort at the other end.

The end-to-end nature of the game continued when Dean Jarvis had a penalty appeal waved away before Joe McCready should have opened the scoring after being played through by the impressive Shay McCartan.

However Ballymena took the lead on 35 minutes when Winchester's teasing delivery was turned into his own net by the stretching Watson, with lurking striker Paul McElroy waiting to tap the ball home before the defender's touch.

Andy Mitchell tried to score straight from kick-off in the second half for Larne but his strike was over the bar before substitute Lee Lynch's shot was straight at Jordan Williamson.

However Larne, who have now only won two of their 12 matches in 2021, were level on 68 minutes when Tomas Cosgrove spotted the run of Hale and the forward slotted home into the far corner after evading the attentions of defender Conor Keeley.

Play continued to open up but there were few clear-cut chances in the closing stages. McElroy's strike near-post effort hit team-mate Winchester and McCartan's fine solo effort lacked the finish to match his run towards goal.