Last updated on .From the section Football

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Manchester CIty's Ederson would have been likely to feature for Brazil

World Cup qualifiers due to take place in South America later this month have been suspended after several Premier League bosses suggested players would not be allowed to travel because of coronavirus restrictions.

South America is on the UK's 'red list', meaning anyone returning from those countries must quarantine for 10 days, without exception.

"The decision is due to the impossibility of counting on all the South American players," South American governing body Conmebol said.

"Fifa will analyse the rescheduling of the round in coordination with Conmebol and the members associations."

Teams were scheduled to play two games on 25 and 26 March and 30 March.

Football's world governing body Fifa had previously said clubs can prevent players leaving if they need to quarantine for five days or more on their return.

Last week, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said it "made no sense" for players to travel if they had to quarantine, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it was "not possible" for players to leave, adding: "The players are paid by the clubs so it means we have to be first priority."