Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Neil Warnock (right) complains to the match officials after Swansea City's dramatic win over Middlesbrough

Steve Cooper refused to be drawn on Neil Warnock's comments about his father after Swansea City's remarkable victory over Middlesbrough.

Warnock was heard referring to Cooper's dad, former top-flight referee Keith, on the touchline during the game.

Boro's manager boss then suggested to the media that Cooper senior could be influencing referees, though he insisted he was joking.

"I am not getting involved in personal tittle-tattle," said Swans boss Cooper.

"We are a classy club and I am classy person."

Former Cardiff boss Warnock could be heard regularly berating the match officials even before two major decisions went against his team in the second half.

With Swansea 1-0 up, Middlesbrough's Marc Bola saw an equaliser ruled out because referee Gavin Ward felt Yannick Bolasie had fouled Jay Fulton in the build-up to the goal.

Boro eventually equalised in the 91st minute through Sam Morsy, only for Swansea to claim victory in the seventh minute of stoppage time when Andre Ayew scored from the spot.

It was Swansea's second contentious, matchwinning penalty in three days after Ayew's 96hth-minute strike sealed the points at Stoke on Wednesday.

Andre Ayew celebrates after his Middlesbrough winner, his third successful penalty in three games

"Swansea, really, I think it depends what ref you get at the minute," Warnock said.

"The penalty at Stoke the other night was scandalous. They must be laughing their heads off at the minute, but what goes around comes around so I'm sure we'll see Swansea next year.

"They can't keep having that much luck with penalties. I don't know whether it's Cooper's dad who's influencing this. He must have all the numbers, Keith.

"It's the only thing I can think of but, joking apart, they can't keep having decisions like that. It's got to come back and bite them."

Cooper said he had not seen a replay of Bola's disallowed goal, but insisted there were no doubts over the decision to award Swansea's penalty.

"We've had a couple now and it's a little bit ironic the timing of it, but I'd be so disappointed if our lads were making challenges like that at pivotal times in the game," Cooper said.

"Both decisions I think were clear penalties in both games, and we've got Andre there to put them away.

"I wouldn't say we had the rub of the green. We're working so hard. I wish I could have made the changes they made today with the players they were bringing on and the resources that have gone into that, a day's extra rest and making all of them changes.

"Rub of the green? That's just pure hard work, spirit and pride to play for the football club."