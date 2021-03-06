Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Paul Arriola made his debut for the United States in 2016

Swansea City's on-loan USA midfielder Paul Arriola has apologised for historical social media posts.

Arriola, 25, said he was ashamed by his choice of "offensive and discriminatory" words he tweeted as a teenager.

His posts from 2012 recently resurfaced on Twitter.

"Those who know me know my true character through my heart, desires and actions," Arriola said in a statement.

"I am ashamed and apologize for the choice of offensive and discriminatory words I used in the tweets as they were not acceptable then or now.

"I can assure you that I have grown and learned since then and those tweets did not accurately portray me as a human being at that time in my life, and they certainly do not now."

Arriola joined Swansea from DC United in January until the end of the season and has made three appearances for the Championship club.

Swansea City said in a statement that they had been made aware of the historical posts.

"We want to make clear we do not condone any form of discriminatory behaviour from anyone associated with our club," the statement said.

"Swansea City has been discussing the issue with Paul, and we support his decision to be the one to address these historical tweets and to issue an apology.

"Paul is committed to participating in both unconscious and conscious bias training, which he will undertake upon his return to DC United."