French Coupe de France
BrestBrest0PSGParis Saint Germain3

French Cup: Brest 0-3 PSG - Kylian Mbappe scores twice

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe, Paris St-Germain
Kylian Mbappe scored his 24th and 25th goals of the season to help Paris St-Germain reach the last 16

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain reached the last 16 of the French Cup with victory over Brest.

Mbappe opened the scoring early on before Pablo Sarabia doubled the visitors' lead in the final minute of the first half.

Mbappe completed the scoring with his 25th goal of the campaign in all competitions.

Holders PSG have reached the final of the French Cup in each of the last six seasons, winning five.

Line-ups

Brest

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Cibois
  • 5Pierre-GabrielSubstituted forFaussurierat 84'minutes
  • 2Duverne
  • 3Brassier
  • 4Baal
  • 8FadigaSubstituted forde Souza Oliveiraat 75'minutes
  • 7Belkebla
  • 11Le DouaronSubstituted forMounieat 75'minutes
  • 6Faivre
  • 10PhilippoteauxSubstituted forCharbonnierat 84'minutes
  • 9Cardona

Substitutes

  • 12Charbonnier
  • 13Magnetti
  • 14Perraud
  • 15Mounie
  • 16Chardonnet
  • 17M'Bock
  • 18Hassen
  • 19Faussurier
  • 20de Souza Oliveira

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rico
  • 4KehrerSubstituted forPembeleat 45'minutes
  • 5Danilo
  • 2Diallo
  • 3Bakker
  • 11HerreraBooked at 69minsSubstituted forGueyeat 74'minutes
  • 8ParedesBooked at 27mins
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forRafinhaat 74'minutes
  • 9SarabiaSubstituted forDi Maríaat 66'minutes
  • 7Mbappé
  • 10Draxler

Substitutes

  • 12Rafinha
  • 13Kimpembe
  • 14Di María
  • 15Marquinhos
  • 16Pembele
  • 17Gueye
  • 18Letellier
  • 19Icardi
  • 20Kurzawa
Referee:
Jerome Brisard

Match Stats

Home TeamBrestAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th March 2021

  • BrestBrest0PSGParis Saint Germain3
  • Olympique d'AlèsOlympique d'Alès1MontpellierMontpellier2
  • Red Star FCRed Star FC3LensLens2
  • Rumilly VallièresRumilly Vallières1FCD AnnecyFCD Annecy1
    Rumilly Vallières win 6-5 on penalties
  • Saint-Louis NeuwegSaint-Louis Neuweg0SedanSedan2
  • Le Puy Foot 43Le Puy Foot 431LorientLorient0
  • SaumurSaumur3US MontagnardeUS Montagnarde3
    Saumur win 4-3 on penalties
  • ValenciennesValenciennes0MetzMetz4
  • LyonLyon5SochauxSochaux2

