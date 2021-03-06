Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe scored his 24th and 25th goals of the season to help Paris St-Germain reach the last 16

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain reached the last 16 of the French Cup with victory over Brest.

Mbappe opened the scoring early on before Pablo Sarabia doubled the visitors' lead in the final minute of the first half.

Mbappe completed the scoring with his 25th goal of the campaign in all competitions.

Holders PSG have reached the final of the French Cup in each of the last six seasons, winning five.