Championship
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday1NorwichNorwich City0

Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Westwood
  • 15Lees
  • 6Hutchinson
  • 19Urhoghide
  • 7K Harris
  • 10Bannan
  • 8Pelupessy
  • 2Palmer
  • 18Windass
  • 11Reach
  • 20Rhodes

Substitutes

  • 5Paterson
  • 9Marriott
  • 14Penney
  • 24Brown
  • 26Shaw
  • 28Wildsmith
  • 29Hunt
  • 34Brennan
  • 45Kachunga

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 34GibsonBooked at 6mins
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 20Skipp
  • 23McLean
  • 17Buendía
  • 7Rupp
  • 14Cantwell
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 6Zimmermann
  • 8Vrancic
  • 9Hugill
  • 10Dowell
  • 11Placheta
  • 12Nyland
  • 19Sørensen
  • 25Hernández
  • 27Tettey
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff WedAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kadeem Harris (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Grant Hanley (Norwich City).

  4. Post update

    Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).

  6. Post update

    Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Osaze Urhoghide (Sheffield Wednesday).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Keiren Westwood.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dimitrios Giannoulis.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 1, Norwich City 0. Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joey Pelupessy (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Booking

    Ben Gibson (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ben Gibson (Norwich City).

  16. Post update

    Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Joey Pelupessy (Sheffield Wednesday).

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich36237651262576
2Watford36209748252369
3Swansea35209645252069
4Brentford35199762362666
5Reading361871150381261
6Barnsley36187114539661
7Bournemouth3615111052371556
8Cardiff361591254371754
9Middlesbrough36158134438653
10Millwall36111693533249
11Stoke361212124142-148
12Bristol City36153183948-948
13QPR351210133540-546
14Blackburn36128164941844
15Preston36135183946-744
16Luton35128152841-1344
17Nottm Forest361011152935-641
18Huddersfield36118174051-1141
19Derby36109172539-1439
20Coventry35911153246-1438
21Birmingham36811172646-2035
22Rotherham3295183543-832
23Sheff Wed35107182543-1831
24Wycombe3668222458-3426
View full Championship table

