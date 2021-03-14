Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City

Attempt saved. Kadeem Harris (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Westwood
- 15Lees
- 6Hutchinson
- 19Urhoghide
- 7K Harris
- 10Bannan
- 8Pelupessy
- 2Palmer
- 18Windass
- 11Reach
- 20Rhodes
Substitutes
- 5Paterson
- 9Marriott
- 14Penney
- 24Brown
- 26Shaw
- 28Wildsmith
- 29Hunt
- 34Brennan
- 45Kachunga
Norwich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Krul
- 2Aarons
- 5Hanley
- 34GibsonBooked at 6mins
- 30Giannoulis
- 20Skipp
- 23McLean
- 17Buendía
- 7Rupp
- 14Cantwell
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 6Zimmermann
- 8Vrancic
- 9Hugill
- 10Dowell
- 11Placheta
- 12Nyland
- 19Sørensen
- 25Hernández
- 27Tettey
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Grant Hanley (Norwich City).
Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).
Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Osaze Urhoghide (Sheffield Wednesday).
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Keiren Westwood.
Attempt saved. Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dimitrios Giannoulis.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 1, Norwich City 0. Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Joey Pelupessy (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Ben Gibson (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ben Gibson (Norwich City).
Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joey Pelupessy (Sheffield Wednesday).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
