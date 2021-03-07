Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin has been named manager of the month for February by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

The Reds won 14 points from seven matches during the month, beating Warrenpoint Town, Larne, Ballymena United and Carrick Rangers.

It is the first time McLaughlin has won the award.

His Cliftonville side suffered their first defeat in seven games against Linfield on Saturday.

The defeat leaves the north Belfast outfit in sixth place, nine points behind leaders Linfield but having played two matches more.