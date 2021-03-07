Brian Flynn has also managed Swansea City and Doncaster as well as Wales Under-21s

Former manager Brian Flynn says Wrexham have a "bright future" under new owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney completed their takeover of the club in February.

Wrexham are seeking a return to the Football League after 13 years in non-league.

"It's something to look forward to and something that's achievable certainly," Flynn said.

"I think it's going to be a gradual period of success. This year looks a little bit like it could be through the play-offs, but unfortunately Wrexham haven't done well in the play-offs in recent times.

"A serious push for promotion next season looks like the best way to go forward and it's nothing but good news. I keep pinching myself.

"The club has so much tradition. It's one of the oldest football clubs in the world and the oldest international ground in the world so it's got that sentimental attraction to it.

"And it's got a fantastic fanbase, a loyal fanbase."

Wrexham are fifth in the National League after Saturday's 0-0 draw at Sutton United, seven points behind leaders Torquay.

Reynolds and McElhenney have invested an immediate £2m into the National League club and players will share a £250,000 bonus if they win promotion this season.

In addition to the bonuses, players and staff who received reduced wages while on furlough due to the pandemic will get lost money back from the new owners.

'We're at the start of this journey'

"They've come across as so honest and willing to carry out all the promises and they seemed to have done that so far and it doesn't look as if it's going to stop," Flynn added.

"These are very shrewd businessmen. They know where to put their money and they know where it's going to be a success because they've proved to be a success in whatever they've done.

"It looks a bright future for Wrexham and I'm sure they wouldn't want to waste money, that's for certain, but they'll invest it in the right way and they see it as a business challenge."

Flynn was Wrexham manager between 1989 and 2001 and guided the club to promotion to the old Third Division as well as numerous FA Cup conquests, including beating Arsenal in 1992.

The former Wales, Burnley and Leeds midfielder returned to the Racecourse in February 2019 to assist then manager Bryan Hughes.

The 65-year-old has ruled out any prospect of managing Wrexham again but would help out in any way if asked.

"If asked to do something in any other capacity I would willingly do so. I can't see it happening but if there was a proposal I would love to," Flynn told BBC Sport Wales.

"To get Wrexham back into the Football League would be a huge challenge which I would relish.

"But managing, I think that's' for others now, young managers coming through and giving them an opportunity. If I could pass on my experience, most certainly at Wrexham, I would do."