Scott Ruscoe joined Saints from Chester City in 2002 and was also assistant manager to Craig Harrison

Manager Scott Ruscoe and his assistant Steve Evans have left Cymru Premier leaders The New Saints with immediate effect.

New Saints' head of coaching Christian Seargeant has been placed in temporary charge of the team.

The Oswestry-based club said the manager's post would be advertised in due course.

Saints are a point clear of reigning champions Connah's Quay following Saturday's 0-0 draw against Bala Town.

"The club would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Scott and Steve, who served the club well as manager and assistant manager respectively, as well as players for a number of years," a statement said.

Ruscoe had been in charge of Saints since the summer of 2017 after replacing Craig Harrison, who joined Hartlepool United.

The former Saints player guided the club to the Cymru Premier title in 2018 and 2019 but missed out on the title for the first time in nine seasons in 2020 when they finished second to Connah's Quay.