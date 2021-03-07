Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Kewell gives instructions to defender Raphael Diarra

Former Liverpool and Leeds winger Harry Kewell has been sacked as manager of Oldham Athletic after just over seven months in charge.

The club are currently 16th in League One after a scoreless draw with Southend on Saturday.

The 42-year-old took over from Dino Maamria last August after spells with Crawley Town and Notts County.

Kewell said on Twitter that he was proud of his players and coaching staff and was leaving "without any regrets".

The Australian was Oldham's seventh different boss since Abdallah Lemsagam became owner in 2018.

"I honestly felt we were making good progress despite the inconsistency at times," added Kewell, who won the Champions League as a player with Liverpool in 2005 and represented his country at two World Cups.

"I knew coming into this job that I wouldn't have a budget to work with and that time wouldn't be on my side".

Kewell's assistant Alan Maybury is also leaving and the club say an announcement on a replacement will be made "in due course".