Jersey Bulls were denied promotion in 2019-20 as the season was declared null and void due to coronavirus

Jersey Bulls are to establish an under-23 side to play in English cup competitions next season.

The island club are hoping to create a pathway to help players from Jersey's local league be ready to play at the higher standard they face in England.

The side will play in up to three, as yet unnamed, knockout cups in midweek, in order to have as minimal impact as possible on the island's local clubs.

Jersey Bulls have yet to lose a competitive game in almost two years.

The St Helier-based side, which was formed in 2019, had already clinched promotion from the Combined Counties League Division One before their league was halted last March due to Covid-19 and had won all their games this season prior to it again being declared null and void due to the pandemic.

"The clubs that we have engaged with have been really supportive and complimentary of Jersey Bulls and think that a development team will help bridge the gap from playing under-18 football to taking part in senior football," said Bulls chairman Russell Le Feuvre.

"It gives the opportunity for young players coming through to experience the type of competition that the first team men are regularly facing, the level of commitment required and how the club operates when we travel for away games."

The Bulls, who have fielded nine players who would be eligible for their development team, are looking for a manager for the side.