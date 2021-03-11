EFL Trophy - 2019/20 Final
PortsmouthPortsmouth15:00SalfordSalford City
Venue: Wembley Stadium

Papa John's Trophy final: Portsmouth v Salford City

Portsmouth are the current holders of the EFL Trophy having beaten Sunderland in the 2019 final at Wembley
Salford City's Papa John's Trophy final against Portsmouth is a "hindrance" but will still be taken "very seriously", says Ammies boss Richie Wellens.

The 2019-20 showpiece at Wembley has been delayed by almost a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The final for this season between Sunderland and Tranmere Rovers will take place 24 hours later on Sunday.

"The league is the priority. If anything, this game is a distraction," Wellens told BBC Radio Manchester.

"There are no supporters there. I've played at Wembley in front of 80,000 so it's not going to do anything for me. It's a bit of a hindrance but, for the players, it will be a huge honour and we'll treat it very seriously.

"It just means with that game being on a Saturday, we've had a postponement to a league game and that's another extra Tuesday game.

"I don't know why the powers that be couldn't organise it to be after the last game of the season because our schedule is already taken up."

Salford reached last season's final under the stewardship of Graham Alexander, who has since been sacked by the club and replaced by former Swindon Town boss Wellens.

The game was originally due to be held on 5 April last year.

More than 60,000 tickets were purchased prior to its postponement as the Covid-19 pandemic interrupted the football calendar.

The tickets were eventually refunded as the game was rearranged to take place behind closed doors in the capital, while the English Football League has allowed both sides to field players as long as they have not played for another team in the competition this season.

Portsmouth are the current holders, having beaten Sunderland on penalties at a packed Wembley in 2019.

Contrasting feelings ahead of Saturday's showpiece

Salford City will have five players unavailable for the match, with loanees Di'Shon Bernard, Robbie Gotts, Paul Coutts, Tom James and George Boyd all ineligible because they are cup-tied having played in this season's tournament for other clubs.

Andy Cannon is unlikely to be available for Pompey due to a hamstring injury.

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett is upbeat about the prospect of his side retaining their title once again at Wembley.

"We do want to win this competition, we want to finish it off and we're all looking forward to playing at Wembley as well," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"We see it as an opportunity to win something, our priority is always to win league games but we're looking forward to this game as an individual game and it would be great if we could finish off with a win.

"It's not as good as a full Wembley when you're looking at the Sunderland game which was an unbelievable one-off day.

"But this particular competition is one we've waited a long time for and it's good to finally get here, conclude it and to be at Wembley on Saturday is something we're looking forward to."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th March 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fleetwood33008269
2Sunderland320114686
3Carlisle310279-23
4Aston Villa U213003214-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Salford320147-36
2Manchester United U2131116425
3Rochdale31113304
4Morecambe31025413

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury33009459
2Crewe32017616
3Bolton310267-13
4Newcastle United U21300327-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Port Vale32107348
2Tranmere31205416
3Wigan31119634
4Liverpool U213003513-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Manchester City U2132108177
2Lincoln City31205327
3Mansfield310237-43
4Scunthorpe301227-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oldham33009189
2Wolverhampton Wanderers U21311136-35
3Bradford302124-22
4Doncaster301214-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington32109188
2Blackpool31204136
3Barrow302123-13
4Leeds United U213012212-101

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull32016246
2Leicester City U2132016516
3Harrogate31115504
4Grimsby301238-52

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham United U2133005149
2Portsmouth32015146
3Colchester31026423
4Southend3003212-100

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal U2132105328
2Gillingham311134-14
3Crawley31024403
4Ipswich310234-13

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1MK Dons32017526
2Northampton31116335
3Stevenage31114404
4Southampton U21310238-53

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd32104228
2Bristol Rovers31207615
3Walsall302134-13
4Chelsea U21301257-22

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter330011569
2Forest Green31025413
3Swindon310267-13
4West Bromwich Albion U21310239-63

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham33004049
2Norwich City U2132018356
3Plymouth310256-13
4Newport300319-80

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient32016516
2Wimbledon32014316
3Charlton31115415
4Brighton and Hove Albion U21301236-31

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge32107348
2Peterborough31208626
3Burton302168-23
4Fulham U21301237-41
View full EFL Trophy tables

