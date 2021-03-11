Portsmouth are the current holders of the EFL Trophy having beaten Sunderland in the 2019 final at Wembley

Salford City's Papa John's Trophy final against Portsmouth is a "hindrance" but will still be taken "very seriously", says Ammies boss Richie Wellens.

The 2019-20 showpiece at Wembley has been delayed by almost a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The final for this season between Sunderland and Tranmere Rovers will take place 24 hours later on Sunday.

"The league is the priority. If anything, this game is a distraction," Wellens told BBC Radio Manchester.

"There are no supporters there. I've played at Wembley in front of 80,000 so it's not going to do anything for me. It's a bit of a hindrance but, for the players, it will be a huge honour and we'll treat it very seriously.

"It just means with that game being on a Saturday, we've had a postponement to a league game and that's another extra Tuesday game.

"I don't know why the powers that be couldn't organise it to be after the last game of the season because our schedule is already taken up."

Salford reached last season's final under the stewardship of Graham Alexander, who has since been sacked by the club and replaced by former Swindon Town boss Wellens.

The game was originally due to be held on 5 April last year.

More than 60,000 tickets were purchased prior to its postponement as the Covid-19 pandemic interrupted the football calendar.

The tickets were eventually refunded as the game was rearranged to take place behind closed doors in the capital, while the English Football League has allowed both sides to field players as long as they have not played for another team in the competition this season.

Portsmouth are the current holders, having beaten Sunderland on penalties at a packed Wembley in 2019.

Contrasting feelings ahead of Saturday's showpiece

Salford City will have five players unavailable for the match, with loanees Di'Shon Bernard, Robbie Gotts, Paul Coutts, Tom James and George Boyd all ineligible because they are cup-tied having played in this season's tournament for other clubs.

Andy Cannon is unlikely to be available for Pompey due to a hamstring injury.

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett is upbeat about the prospect of his side retaining their title once again at Wembley.

"We do want to win this competition, we want to finish it off and we're all looking forward to playing at Wembley as well," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"We see it as an opportunity to win something, our priority is always to win league games but we're looking forward to this game as an individual game and it would be great if we could finish off with a win.

"It's not as good as a full Wembley when you're looking at the Sunderland game which was an unbelievable one-off day.

"But this particular competition is one we've waited a long time for and it's good to finally get here, conclude it and to be at Wembley on Saturday is something we're looking forward to."