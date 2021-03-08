Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Keith Curle led Northampton to promotion through the League Two play-offs last season

League Two Oldham Athletic are set to appoint former Northampton Town boss Keith Curle as their new head coach, reports BBC Radio Manchester.

The 57-year-old led the Cobblers to promotion from League Two last term but was sacked in February after a poor run of form left them 23rd in League One.

Harry Kewell was sacked by the Latics on Sunday after seven months in charge.

Curle will be the eighth different manager at the club since Abdallah Lemsagam took over as owner in 2018.

Former Leeds and Liverpool winger Kewell, 42, was appointed in August, taking over from Dino Maamria after spells with Crawley Town and Notts County.

Despite scoring 49 goals in 32 League Two fixtures this season, the third-highest of any team in the fourth tier, the Latics have so far conceded a league-high 56 goals and are 16th in the table.

Former England and Manchester City defender Curle joined Northampton in 2018 after a three-and-a-half-year spell as manager of Carlisle United.

He took the Cobblers up through the League Two play-offs last season, the first time he had won promotion as a manager, having also managed Mansfield, Chester, Torquay United and Notts County.