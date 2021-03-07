Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Wigan are 23rd in League One but only one point from safety

Administrators for League One Wigan Athletic are in advanced talks with a consortium led by Bahrain businessman Talal Mubarak al-Hammad.

While no deposit has been paid and talks are continuing with other parties, it is regarded as the most plausible option for the beleaguered Latics since a deal agreed with a Spanish consortium collapsed at Christmas.

The English Football League are being kept informed about the situation.

It is understood talks have progressed under the agreement of anonymity but five names, including Al-Hammad, have been registered on Companies House as directors of a company called Phoenix 2021 Ltd.

These include Wigan finance director Richard Bramwell.

The club has been in administration since June and were relegated to League One as a direct consequence of the 12-point deduction imposed.

EFL rules prevent any club from starting successive seasons in administration, so time is ticking for the situation to be resolved.