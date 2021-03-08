Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers' Scottish Premiership win is "by far the most important title the club have ever won", says former club chairman Dave King.

King led a regime change at Ibrox in 2015 and appointed Gerrard in 2018.

And the former Liverpool and England captain has ended Celtic's domination of the Scottish top-flight title - Rangers' first in 10 years.

"Steven has delivered pretty much on his timetable," King told external-link the Essential Scottish Football Podcast.

"It's gone as well as it possibly could have. We have recovered, we are back, we are strong. I consider this to be by far the most important title the club have ever won.

"I really was overwhelmed. It was such an emotional relief when we finally got it across the line."

Major shareholder King also appointed the last Rangers manager to win a trophy - Mark Warburton, who won the Scottish Championship and promotion in 2016.

The last top-flight title-winning manager at Ibrox was Walter Smith, who concurs with King over the importance of Gerrard's achievement and says the next challenge is getting into the Champions League group stage.

Smith, across two spells as manager, had six Champions League group stage campaigns and highlighted how the occasions when he missed out on the lucrative competition "can feel like you've not won a championship".

"It's been a long wait for every Rangers supporter," Smith told the same podcast series.

"If you get to the Champions League, your club makes money. You've got to get there so that you can actually turn round and say, 'well we've achieved something there', because we've got the money that's necessary to help us be successful."