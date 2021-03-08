Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Erling Braut Haaland scored twice in the opening 10 minutes against Bayern Munich on Saturday but ended up getting injured in the 60th minute

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland is expected to be fit for their Champions League last-16 second leg with Sevilla - but Jadon Sancho is out.

Haaland scored twice in Saturday's 4-2 defeat by Bayern Munich but went off after 60 minutes with a cut on his ankle.

"Erling looks unaffected by it and we expect him to be there," interim boss Edin Terzic said.

Haaland scored twice in the first leg with Sevilla, which his side won 3-2.

Dortmund will be without England winger Sancho for several weeks, which would also see him ruled out of the upcoming England squad.

Giovanni Reyna and Raphael Guerreiro are also doubts for the second leg.

Sevilla goalkeeper Bono and star centre-back Jules Kounde are available after injury.

Julen Lopetegui's side have lost four of their past five games - starting with the first leg - after winning the previous nine in all competitions.

"We expect a very good match from Sevilla, even if their last few results haven't been great," said Terzic.

"We are preparing for them to show a very different intensity in Dortmund. Sevilla will be a different team tomorrow.

"We have to be better than we were in Sevilla."

