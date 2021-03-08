Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales met for the first time since Jayne Ludlow's departure for a training camp in February led by Football Association of Wales technical director David Adams

Wales will host Canada and Denmark in friendly matches in April.

Canada will play in Wales on Friday, 9 April at a venue to be confirmed, with the Cardiff City Stadium hosting the Denmark match on Monday, 13 April.

The contests could be the first for Wales' new head coach, with interviews ongoing and an appointment expected before the April international break.

Candidates to succeed Jayne Ludlow, who left her role in January, are now having second interviews for the role.

Both Denmark and Canada will be facing Wales for the second time.

Canada, ranked eighth in the world, faced Wales in 2002, while Wales played Denmark in a friendly in 2011.

Wales are using the matches as preparation for World Cup qualifying as they bid to reach a first major finals.