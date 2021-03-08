Gareth Bale's second goal against Crystal Palace was his 10th of the season

Gareth Bale's former Wales team-mate Danny Gabbidon says the Spurs winger is getting back to his best as he is able to "trust his body".

Bale found the net twice on Sunday as Spurs beat Crystal Palace 4-1, meaning he has six goals in his past six games.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho says Bale has recovered from the "psychological scars" of arriving at the club injured.

"It is good to see him now playing at the levels we know he can," Gabbidon said on Elis James' Feast of Football.

Bale, 31, once the world's most expensive player, returned to Spurs on loan in September, but arrived with a knee problem following a season at Real Madrid where he struggled with injuries and a lack of first-team football under Zinedine Zidane.

Mourinho added that Bale "needs to enjoy the positive talk with everybody that was doubting his first half of the season".

Gabbidon, who himself dealt with a lot of injuries in his career, say it is evident Bale is getting closer to his top form after starting three successive Premier League matches.

"Playing injured is the most frustrating thing in the world. People are looking at you thinking 'he's not trying' but it's your body not letting you do it," Gabbidon explained.

"Gareth wants to be playing football always and now his body looks in good shape, he looks at it… feeling good about his game.

"As someone who suffered a fair few injuries myself, it does play on your mind... it becomes a self-preservation thing, playing within yourself and I think we've seen that with Gareth.

"It has taken a bit longer than most of us thought it would, he has been there all season, but now he looks up and running, he's more active, his movement is better.

"It looks like his body is co-operating now. Earlier in the season he probably wasn't quite up to the fitness levels. He seemed like he was searching, whereas now he can go out and not even worry about his body and injuries."

Bale has broken psychological barrier - Mourinho

Gabbidon added that he is one of many pundits who had been too hasty to write off Bale this season.

"He looks like his mind is clear and he can do those Gareth Bale things than not many people on the planet can do," he added.

"At the moment Gareth is in a really good place. I am happy to eat humble pie over him."

Souness criticism 'doesn't relate'

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness was critical of Bale after the win over Palace, saying that Bale should not be worried about his body as he is only 31 years old, comparing Bale to himself and stating that he played his best football for Liverpool when he was aged 31.

However, Gabbidon feels Souness' criticism does not stand up.

"How can you compare two different eras? And two totally different players," Gabbidon added.

"When did Graeme Souness ever run 100 metres in the speed Gareth can?

"He was never an explosive player. If you are going to criticise, back it up with facts. Nothing he said about Gareth really relates."