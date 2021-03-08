Inter Milan v Atalanta

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Cristian Romero.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 2Hakimi
- 23Barella
- 77Brozovic
- 22VidalSubstituted forEriksenat 53'minutes
- 14Perisic
- 9Lukaku
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 15Young
- 24Eriksen
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 97Radu
- 99Pinamonti
Atalanta
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 57Sportiello
- 2Toloi
- 17Romero
- 19Djimsiti
- 3Maehle
- 11Freuler
- 15de Roon
- 8Gosens
- 18MalinovskiySubstituted forIlicicat 45'minutes
- 32Pessina
- 91Zapata
Substitutes
- 6Palomino
- 7Lammers
- 9Muriel
- 13Caldara
- 20Kovalenko
- 31Rossi
- 40Ruggeri
- 41Ghislandi
- 59Al Miranchuk
- 72Ilicic
- 88Pasalic
- 95Gollini
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 1, Atalanta 0. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alessandro Bastoni following a corner.
Post update
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Christian Eriksen replaces Arturo Vidal.
Post update
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Cristian Romero (Atalanta).
Post update
Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).
Post update
Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Duván Zapata.
Second Half
Second Half begins Inter Milan 0, Atalanta 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Josip Ilicic replaces Ruslan Malinovskiy.
Half Time
First Half ends, Inter Milan 0, Atalanta 0.
Post update
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan).
Post update
Robin Gosens (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Berat Djimsiti.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
Post update
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matteo Pessina (Atalanta).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskiy with a cross.