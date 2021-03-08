Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan1AtalantaAtalanta0

Inter Milan v Atalanta

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2Hakimi
  • 23Barella
  • 77Brozovic
  • 22VidalSubstituted forEriksenat 53'minutes
  • 14Perisic
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 15Young
  • 24Eriksen
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 97Radu
  • 99Pinamonti

Atalanta

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 57Sportiello
  • 2Toloi
  • 17Romero
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 3Maehle
  • 11Freuler
  • 15de Roon
  • 8Gosens
  • 18MalinovskiySubstituted forIlicicat 45'minutes
  • 32Pessina
  • 91Zapata

Substitutes

  • 6Palomino
  • 7Lammers
  • 9Muriel
  • 13Caldara
  • 20Kovalenko
  • 31Rossi
  • 40Ruggeri
  • 41Ghislandi
  • 59Al Miranchuk
  • 72Ilicic
  • 88Pasalic
  • 95Gollini
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamAtalanta
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home5
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Cristian Romero.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 1, Atalanta 0. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alessandro Bastoni following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Joakim Maehle.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Christian Eriksen replaces Arturo Vidal.

  6. Post update

    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Romero (Atalanta).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).

  9. Post update

    Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Duván Zapata.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Inter Milan 0, Atalanta 0.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Atalanta. Josip Ilicic replaces Ruslan Malinovskiy.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Inter Milan 0, Atalanta 0.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan).

  15. Post update

    Robin Gosens (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Berat Djimsiti.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.

  18. Post update

    Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Pessina (Atalanta).

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskiy with a cross.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan26195263253862
2AC Milan26175450302056
3Juventus25157351213052
4Roma26155651381350
5Atalanta26147560332749
6Napoli25152855292647
7Lazio2513483935443
8Hellas Verona2610883429538
9Sassuolo259974039136
10Sampdoria2695123639-332
11Udinese2688102934-532
12Bologna2677123341-828
13Genoa2669112738-1127
14Fiorentina2668122941-1226
15Spezia2668123347-1426
16Benevento2668122648-2226
17Cagliari2657142943-1422
18Torino24311103545-1020
19Parma26210142352-2916
20Crotone2643192864-3615
View full Italian Serie A table

