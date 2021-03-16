Championship
CardiffCardiff City19:00StokeStoke City
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Stoke City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 16th March 2021

  • DerbyDerby County19:00BrentfordBrentford
  • LutonLuton Town19:00CoventryCoventry City
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough19:00PrestonPreston North End
  • RotherhamRotherham United19:00WatfordWatford
  • BournemouthAFC Bournemouth19:45SwanseaSwansea City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich36247553262779
2Watford36209748252369
3Swansea35209645252069
4Brentford35199762362666
5Reading361871150381261
6Barnsley36187114539661
7Bournemouth3615111052371556
8Cardiff361591254371754
9Middlesbrough36158134438653
10Millwall36111693533249
11Stoke361212124142-148
12Bristol City36153183948-948
13QPR351210133540-546
14Blackburn36128164941844
15Preston36135183946-744
16Luton35128152841-1344
17Nottm Forest361011152935-641
18Huddersfield36118174051-1141
19Derby36109172539-1439
20Coventry35911153246-1438
21Birmingham36811172646-2035
22Rotherham3295183543-832
23Sheff Wed3597192545-2028
24Wycombe3668222458-3426
View full Championship table

