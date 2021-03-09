Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Aberdeen midfielder Stephen Glass, currently manager of Atlanta United 2 in the United States' second tier, could return to Pittodrie - possibly as director of football - in the wake of Derek McInnes' exit. (Daily Mail) external-link

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell and SPFL counterpart Neil Doncaster are to attend crisis talks with government over fears fans may breach lockdown rules at the upcoming Old Firm derby. (Daily Record) external-link

Sven-Goran Eriksson says his former England captain Steven Gerrard can build a legacy of success at Rangers after he ended the club's 10-year wait for the top-flight title. (Daily Mail) external-link

Gerrard has no time to relax after the title milestone, says Rangers legend Walter Smith, who says the Ibrox boss will be keen to improve his squad and make an impact in the Champions League next season. (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic striker John Hartson says it's "nonsense" to suggest the club should give Rangers a guard of honour when the sides meet in the Old Firm derby at Parkhead on 21 March. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong believes the national team shouldn't get too carried away as their first major finals appearance in 23 years looms closer with this summer's Euros. (Courier) external-link