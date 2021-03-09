Aoife Downey is delighted with the support she has received since arriving at Milltown four months ago

Warrenpoint Town general manager Aoife Downey is enjoying the challenge of being a rare female face in a top Premiership club position

The 30-year-old was appointed to the post in November and her ambitious plans including setting up a girls football academy at the club.

"I know I'm the only female general manager in the league and it is obviously quite a big deal," she said.

"It's been strange, but nice to have so many people supporting me."

"At the start I never thought my gender would be such a talking point - it was not something I never really considered when I went for the role, that it might have been an issue or a talking point," Downey told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time.

"I've been introduced to people as the 'female' general manager, so it's starting to hit home a little bit with me. It kind of made me a bit more anxious, because you have a sense of self-doubt, like did I get the job because I'm a female or was it on merit?'

Vital link

Downey, who is originally from Belfast but now lives in Newry, has a multiplicity of roles including overseeing the daily operations of the Co Down club and being a link between volunteers and the board.

A five-year plan to establish a girls academy was launched on Monday and it's a goal Downey is determined to achieve,

"I aim to bring a lot of new things into the club - we're trying to introduce women's and girl's football at the minute," she said.

"It's a big operation, it will be a case of starting small and we are gauging interest in it.

"It will most likely start off with a couple of teams of various age groups and we hope to build it up and eventually have a girls academy at the club, to complement the academy we already have.

"I'm quite patient, I'm a big believer in goal setting and breaking it down into smaller goals - so as long as we are achieving goals along the way to get to the end goal of that academy, I'll be very happy."