Neymar was injured in PSG's French Cup victory over Caen on 10 February

Paris St-Germain have ruled Neymar out of the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie against Barcelona.

The Brazil forward missed the first leg against his former side, which PSG won 4-1, with a thigh injury.

"Neymar returned to partial training with the squad last week and will continue to work back to fitness individually," said a PSG statement.

PSG's on-loan Everton striker Moise Kean will also be absent as he is self-isolating because of coronavirus.

Neymar helped the French champions reach their first Champions League final last August and has scored 12 in 17 competitive fixtures this season.