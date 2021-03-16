Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

These two Spanish players lifted the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2015 - can you name them?

Chelsea take on Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel's side hold a 1-0 advantage going into the second leg at Stamford Bridge thanks to Olivier Giroud's overhead kick in the first leg in Bucharest.

In honour of Chelsea's La Liga opposition, we want you to name every Spanish player to have played for the Blues in the Premier League.

To complete the quiz, all you need to do is crack an anagram of each player's name. We've also given you the years they played for the club to give you a helping hand.

There are 13 Spanish players to find and eight minutes on the clock.