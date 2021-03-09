Last updated on .From the section Irish

Crusaders move above Glentoran and Larne in the table

Crusaders moved up to third in the Irish Premiership as they came from a goal behind to beat Carrick Rangers 3-1 at Taylors Avenue.

Daniel Kelly opened the scoring with a stunning strike after 10 minutes only for Crues forward Jamie McGonigle to level a minute later.

Chris Hegarty turned the game on its head with a thumping header before Michael Ruddy wrapped up the points.

The result moves Crusaders above Larne and Glentoran in the standings.

Having been shocked by Warrenpoint Town on Saturday, Crusaders again found themselves behind when Kelly opened the scoring in spectacular fashion, the Carrick skipper beating Jonathan Tuffey with a sweetly struck right-footed drive from distance.

But Carrick's elation was short-lived as McGonigle hit straight back for the Crues, the forward popping up at the far post to meet a dangerous cross and confidently sweep home the equaliser within two minutes of Kelly's opener.

Determined to avoid back-to-back defeats by two of the league's bottom four clubs, Crusaders should have taken the lead five minutes later when McGonigle made progress down the left wing before finding Ben Kennedy in the middle only for the midfielder to fire wide.

Aaron Hogg also did well to deny McGonigle his second goal of the evening on the stroke of half-time.

But there was nothing Hogg could do to stop Hegarty, who brilliantly met McGonigle's corner to direct a towering header beyond the Carrick keeper to give Crusaders the lead early in the second half.

And while Kyle Cherry produced an excellent piece of last-ditch defending to deny Adam Lecky, Carrick soon found themselves undone as a flowing Crusaders move wrapped up the points for Stephen Baxter's side.

Having been found by Ruddy, McGonigle ran at the Carrick defence before slipping the overlapping Ruddy in down the left.

While Crusaders lined up in the middle for a cross, Ruddy instead lashed an unstoppable first-time shot beyond Hogg at his near post to give the visitors a two-goal cushion, a position from which Carrick could not recover as the Shore Road side jumped above Glentoran and Larne into third.

Crusaders have a quick turnaround before travelling to Coleraine on Friday night, with Carrick next in action away to leaders Linfield on Saturday.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter: "I felt we were on top of the game tonight. We passed the ball crisply, got into good positions and I thought there were some outstanding performances from our point of view.

"Michael Ruddy scored a brilliant team goal after we had been knocking on their door, so things like that pleased me."