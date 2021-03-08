Last updated on .From the section Irish

Shayne Lavery and Jordan Stewart were both on target for Linfield

Linfield extended their lead at the top of the Irish Premiership to five points with a routine 5-0 victory over Warrenpoint Town at Windsor Park.

The Blues took advantage of nearest challengers Coleraine's inactivity to strengthen their position with a ruthless dismantling of their visitors.

Goals from Jordan Stewart, Shayne Lavery and Joel Cooper had David Healy's men in control by the interval.

A Jimmy Callacher header and an Andrew Waterworth effort made it 5-0.

Substitute Waterworth claimed the faintest of touches on a Stewart shot to round off the scoring.

Warrenpoint, buoyed by their first ever league win over Crusaders at the weekend, started brightly and had plenty of possession in the Linfield half in the opening quarter of an hour.

Gradually, however, Linfield - who lost midfielder Kyle McClean to an early injury - began to move through the gears and twice in quick succession, Shayne Lavery tested 'Point keeper Andy Coleman.

Defender Michael Newberry then saw a powerful header from a Niall Quinn corner hacked off the goal-line by Ryan Swan before the home side eventually broke the deadlock on 22 minutes.

Blues on top goalscoring form

Joel Cooper's ball up the left flank allowed Lavery to power his way past Daniel Byrne on the left-hand side of the penalty area and he fizzed the ball across the face of goal for Stewart to blast home from point-blank range.

Lavery turned goalscorer for Linfield's second just three minutes later, although it certainly had a fair element of good fortune about it.

The Northern Ireland striker saw his shot blocked by the outstretched leg of Luke Gallagher but the ball looped over Coleman and bounced off the inside of the post before the spin on the ball saw it bounce high into the net.

And with Linfield now in the ascendancy, they added a third goal two minutes before the break.

Niall Quinn produced a sumptuous cross from the left flank which was deftly guided into the far corner by the in-rushing Cooper - the winger's first goal since returning to Windsor Park on loan from Oxford United.

There was no let-up from the home side in the second period as they extended their advantage within five minutes of the restart.

Once again, Lavery was the architect with his quick footwork buying him a yard of space on the left-hand of the penalty area before standing up a cross which Callacher simply couldn't fail to nod home from inside the six-yard box.

David Healy's side completed a handsome victory on 76 minutes when Stewart's shot through a ruck of players in a crowded goalmouth eventually trickled into the net with Waterworth claiming the final touch.

Linfield manager David Healy post-match:

"The last time we played Warrenpoint here it took us until about the 47th or 48th minute to get the breakthrough and to be fair, Warrenpoint have been in good form, so to beat them convincingly tonight is pleasing.

"When Shayne (Lavery) switches the power and ignition on, he has got all the qualities. His all-round game, his assists and he's hard to deal with at times when he's on it.

"I've known Shayne quite a long time and when we did bring him to the club, we always felt we were getting not only a good player but a really good lad around the dressing room."