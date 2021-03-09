Last updated on .From the section Football

Gerrard worked under Klopp as a youth coach at Liverpool

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says it is his dream to become Liverpool manager but that he hopes Jurgen Klopp remains in charge "for many years".

Klopp's side have suffered six-straight home defeats, a run that has put a top-four league finish in jeopardy.

Gerrard meanwhile has guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years, a feat that has fuelled talk he may one day manage Liverpool.

"The Liverpool fans don't want me to be the manager," Gerrard, 40, told ITV.

"They want Jurgen Klopp to continue to be the Liverpool manager - and I'm totally with all of them.

"We shouldn't talk about this. We have one of the best managers leading our club at the minute. I love him.

"I've got a job here. I don't think it's helpful to talk about this and I hope Jurgen stays at Liverpool for many years."

Klopp has already ruled himself out of replacing outgoing Germany manager Joachim Low and has vowed to see out his Anfield contract, which expires in 2024.

The German led Liverpool to Champions League success in 2019 and their first league title in 30 years last season but they are currently eighth in the Premier League, 22 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Not since 1953-54 - when Liverpool finished bottom of the old First Division - have the Reds lost six home games in a season.

Gerrard, who made 710 appearances for Liverpool, worked for the club as a youth coach before becoming Rangers manager in 2018.

"Liverpool is my club," he added. "I had a great journey. Is it a dream for me to one day be the Liverpool manager? Yes, it is, but not yet and who's to say I'll ever be good enough?"