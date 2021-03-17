The FA Women's Super League
Bristol City WomenBristol City Women19:30Man City WomenManchester City Women
Venue: Twerton Park

Bristol City v Manchester City

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1613214984141
2Man City Women16123151114039
3Man Utd Women16112335161935
4Arsenal Women1592448143429
5Everton Women167453022825
6Reading Women174852127-620
7Brighton Women165381330-1718
8Tottenham Women153481528-1313
9B'ham City Women143291028-1811
10Aston Villa Women1431101137-2610
11Bristol City Women1523101357-449
12West Ham Women1422101432-188
