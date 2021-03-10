Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher returned to the club in January to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coaching team.

Manchester United have named former midfielder Darren Fletcher the club's first technical director.

Fletcher was brought back to United in January by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bolster his coaching team.

After sacking Jose Mourinho in December 2018, United said they would make a director of football a priority.

John Murtough who joined when David Moyes' was manager in 2013 - becomes football director, with Matt Judge director of football negotiations.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was made aware of the club's desire for a football director when he returned to Old Trafford more than two years ago and senior figures at United do not anticipate any confusion around the respective roles, particularly as the Norwegian will still have a veto over recruitment.

Although former Scotland midfielder Fletcher has previously hinted he lacked the experience for such a role, it is understood senior figures at Old Trafford have been hugely impressed.

It is felt he can offer professional expertise in areas of recruitment and squad building, both in the senior team and youth ranks.

Murtough is viewed as 'a fixer' by club sources, heavily involved in recruitment, and has proved to have the skills required to run the club from the training ground. He is is credited with revolutionising the United academy and driving the launch of United's women's team.

Fletcher said: "We are moving in the right direction and I am looking forward to continuing to work with Ole and his coaching team, and now with John as the football director, to help bring young players through and further develop the football side of the club."