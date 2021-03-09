Last updated on .From the section Wales

Former Wales Under-21s boss Robert Page (right) joined Ryan Giggs' (left) senior coaching team in 2019

Robert Page will continue to deputise for Wales manager Ryan Giggs as their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign begins with three games in March.

In November, several newspapers reported Giggs had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend, his bail has been extended to 1 May.

Wales begin their World Cup qualifying away to Belgium on 24 March.

They then host Mexico in a friendly on 27 March, before Czech Republic visit Wales on 30 March.

"The Football Association of Wales (FAW) and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp," said the governing body.

The FAW also confirmed Albert Stuivenberg will assist Page, has he did in November.

Page, Giggs' assistant boss, took charge of matches last year against the USA, the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

During the last international camp, Page said Giggs was "only a phone call away."