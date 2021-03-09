Scottish Gossip: St Mirren, Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs
St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick has warned Aberdeen they will be "told to beat it" if they try to recruit the Paisley club's manager Jim Goodwin. (National)
Former Aberdeen midfielder Stephen Glass is the early frontrunner to replace Derek McInnes as manager, with Shaun Maloney also among those interested in the vacancy. (Daily Record)
Celtic have condemned a "shameful and cowardly attack" on Shane Duffy after the centre-back was taunted on social media over his father's death. (Sun)
Celtic's influence on Scottish football will diminish when Peter Lawwell steps down as chief executive this summer, says former Rangers chairman Dave King. (Scotsman)
Celtic say they are "not half of anything" after Rangers chairman Douglas Park referred to them as "the other half of the Old Firm" in a letter to first minister Nicola Sturgeon over criticism of how the Ibrox club handled their fans' title celebrations. (Daily Record)
Hearts chair Ann Budge intends to hand ownership of the club to fans' group Foundation of Hearts this summer ahead of an expected return to the top flight. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Hibernian's trip to face Ross County this weekend is their "biggest game of the season", says former player Mickey Weir as Jack Ross' side bid to open a six-point lead over Aberdeen in the race for third place. (Edinburgh Evening News)